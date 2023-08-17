Railroad crossings to be removed in Hamilton, Darby

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), along with Montana Rail Link (MRL), will be removing railroad crossings and using asphalt to re-pave at three locations in the Bitterroot Valley.

Railroad crossings will be removed at the intersection of Eastside Highway with US Highway 93 South (US 93) at mile marker 74; Marcus Street in Hamilton; and US 93 at mile marker 31 in Darby.

Work is scheduled to begin August 21, weather permitting, and is anticipated to last for approximately two weeks. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Expect extended delays, reduced speeds, and single-lane traffic when traveling through the project areas. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route. Westbound traffic will be detoured at the Marcus Street crossing. For the most up-to-date width restrictions and road conditions visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__ht tp:/511mt.net__;!!GaaboA!t_F5B r4WkhSn3zba7MaazCr_FKvexn6127Q eoRQR126LqZjW_Er0EOZ3WvmvEZIZu Rd6HgLx7g$.

The public is encouraged to contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.