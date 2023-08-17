Railroad crossings to be removed in Hamilton, Darby

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), along with Montana Rail Link (MRL), will be removing railroad crossings and using asphalt to re-pave at three locations in the Bitterroot Valley.
Railroad crossings will be removed at the intersection of Eastside Highway with US Highway 93 South (US 93) at mile marker 74; Marcus Street in Hamilton; and US 93 at mile marker 31 in Darby.
Work is scheduled to begin August 21, weather permitting, and is anticipated to last for approximately two weeks. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Expect extended delays, reduced speeds, and single-lane traffic when traveling through the project areas. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route. Westbound traffic will be detoured at the Marcus Street crossing. For the most up-to-date width restrictions and road conditions visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__ht
The public is encouraged to contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978 with any questions or comments.
Comments
Don Larson says
Imagine the reduction in car traffic/conjestion if a light rail system could be implemented to connect the Bitterroot Valley to and between frequent destinations in Missoula (Hospitals, University, Airport, etc.). Maybe even eventually from the other valleys also.
Dale says
That would never happen in the Bitterroot. Everything is closing in Hamilton and nothing being done to bring in new things. A lot of restaurants have closed, Kmart gone with no replacement, Power prices here are out of control. The rich own everything and use their fancy airport that we paid for to fly in and out.