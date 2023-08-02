Notice to Creditors – Bradt

David T. Markette

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C.

601 S. First Street

P.O. Box 515

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 363-1110

DavidM@mcpcattorneys.com

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of TESSA NYE BRADT, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-2023-68

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Michael Bradt and David Bradt, the Co-Personal Representatives, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

We declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 14th day of July, 2023.

/s/ Michael Bradt

/s/ David Bradt

MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, PC

By: David T. Markette,

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

BS 8-2, 8-9, 8-16-23.