Major omission

by Linda Fifer, Hamilton

Sean Malcom’s article regarding Daly Days was a delightful description of the multiple activities carried out in downtown, in honor of city founder Marcus Daly. His coverage seemed very thorough for that portion of the celebration. However, upon reading his last paragraph, I was disappointed:

“Following the car show, festivities moved to the Daly Mansion for the 28th annual Bitterroot Brewfest.”

Ouch!

Unfortunately, there was no mention of Saturday’s Daly celebrations at the Mansion itself. From 11-4, hundreds of visitors toured the Mansion for free, meeting 13 re-enactors representing Mrs. Daly’s guests from the summer of 1923. In authentic costumes, volunteers educated guests about various friends and family and their relationship to Marcus Daly. Many visited the Mansion–and Hamilton–for the first time; dozens were from out-of-state. All commented how impressive the volunteers were in giving life, texture and content regarding the Daly family, the Mansion itself, and how Marcus Daly affected Montana history.

These volunteers spent weeks preparing, baking, doing research on their own and developing authentic costumes for their various roles. Had Mr. Malcolm visited that Saturday, he may have met Marcus Daly II, John Dunston and his family, and Margit Sigray, among others, as well as taken pictures of these volunteers who recognize Riverside as the gem it is.

While Brewfest remains popular and always well-attended, it was hosted by the Daly Mansion, but was separate from the Mansion’s activities. I’m sure Mrs. Daly would welcome Mr. Malcolm next year to tour and record stepping back in time to honor Marcus Daly as part of the Daly Days celebration.