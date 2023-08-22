Local VFW post 1507 finds a new home

For over a decade, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1507 has existed without a home. However, on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning at 12 noon, VFW Post 1507 will celebrate their grand opening. The new post is located in Victor on Main street, across the street from Farmers State Bank, and will be open to the public. The VFW has seen a resurgence with the numbers of Iraq/Afghanistan veterans that have returned home to the Bitterroot Valley.

The VFW is an organization that has given back to the community with projects such as the revitalization and maintenance of the Blue Star Memorial, in Victor, and in providing assistance for veterans dealing with Veteran’s Affairs. The VFW has aided them in getting their deserved care and disability compensation. However, the post is more than that. It is a place where veterans can have comfortable discourse among fellow service members with shared experiences. Interested persons can join or visit VFW Post 1507 on Sept. 2 at noon.