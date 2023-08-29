Hearing – Stevensville Zoning Variance

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, September 14, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, for the purpose of considering a Petition for Variance from Jim Cloud/Ridgeway Investments, owner of 218 W. 3rd Street.

The Petition for Variance requests the Board to approve a variance of the following local zoning regulations:

Developmental Code, Section 10-224-Dimensional Requirements Chart

a. The minimum lot area in square feet in an R-2 zone is 10,000 square feet. The applicant is requesting a variance to divide the current 11,760 square foot lot into 2 lots. One lot that currently has a home on it would measure 6,080 square feet and the new proposed lot would measure 5,700 square feet.

Developmental Code, Section 10-230-Residential Chart, and Section 10-231-Residential Chart Footnotes

a. R-2 Residential single-family dwelling (9) are permitted in an R-2 zone.

b. Footnote (9) minimum dwelling size is 1,000 square feet of habitable space. The applicant is requesting a variance to reduce the square feet of habitable space to 640 square feet.

Additional information, including the application for variance can be obtained by contacting Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk, 406-777-5271 ext. 102 or coming by Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT Monday-Friday’s 8:00-5:00. Written comments may be mailed to the Town Clerk, Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street or PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 on or before 5:00 pm September 14, 2023, or emailed to jenelle@townofstevensville.com

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 8-30, 9-6-23.