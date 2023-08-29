Hearing – Stevensville Budget Amendment

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, September 14th, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HERE BY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, 6:00 p.m. at their regularly scheduled meeting held at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of considering an amendment to the Town of Stevensville FY22-23 Budget. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to jenelle@townofstevensville.com or US mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 8-30, 9-6-23.