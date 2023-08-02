Hearing on Name Change – Sanders

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Kelsey Sanders, Kelsey Sanders, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-23-244

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a

change of name from Kelsey Ann Sanders to Wolf Thorin Odinson. The

hearing will be on September 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be

at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 31st day of July, 2023.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk of Court

