Hearing on Name Change – Sanders

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Kelsey Sanders, Kelsey Sanders, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-23-244
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a
change of name from Kelsey Ann Sanders to Wolf Thorin Odinson. The
hearing will be on September 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be
at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 31st day of July, 2023.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Barbara Beavers
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 8-2, 8-9, 8-16, 8-23-23.
