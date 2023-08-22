Hearing – NVPL Permissive Levy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR PERMISSIVE MEDICAL LEVY

North Valley Public Library District Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3PM in the Library Community Room at 208 Main St., Stevensville. The purpose of this hearing is to take public comment and pass a Resolution regarding the proposed permissive medical levy for health care premium increases for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2024. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Library Director Denise Ard at 777-5061.

BS 8-23, 8-30-23.