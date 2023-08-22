Hackers golf tourney to benefit Bitterroot Special Olympics

by Scott Sacry

Registration is now open for the 39th annual Hackers golf tournament, which is held on September 10th at 10 a.m. at the Hamilton Golf Club. Hackers, started in 1984, is the primary fundraiser for the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics, which will be held in March of 2024.

Volunteer Carla Christofferson said, “This is a great event – this is where we get all of the funds for the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics. So it’s an important fundraiser for us. And everyone always has a great time!”

The tournament is a 5-person scramble, and the cost is $70 per player with a sack lunch provided. Don’t miss your chance to play in a great tournament for a great cause. This tournament fills up quickly so call (406) 363-4251 to register.