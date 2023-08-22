Floodplain Permit App – Sapphire Community Health

Floodplain Permit Application – Sapphire Community Health

The City of Hamilton Public Works Department invites public comment on floodplain permit application #2023-002 for work within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant requests permission to complete site demolition work of existing residential structures, removal of abandoned vehicles/trash, and removal of existing utilities including water, sewer, and dry utilities. The applicant is Sapphire Community Health, Inc., and work will occur on multiple parcels known as 1531, 1535, and 1593 North 1 st Street, and 150 & 180 Stanford Drive, Hamilton, MT and legally described as

16553 SQUARE FEET, INDEX 73 CS #1532, 16553 SQUARE FEET, INDEX 74 CS #1539

2.26 ACRES, INDEX 60 LESS HWY 144-202, 74052 SQUARE FEET, INDEX 58 LESS HWY

R-W 143-522, 1.7 ACRES, INDEX 59, IN NENE S24, T06 N, R21 W RAVALLI COUNTY.

Information regarding this application is available from the City of Hamilton Public Works Department by calling (406)363-6717 or emailing dpw@cityofhamilton.net

Written and signed comments may be submitted by mail to:

City of Hamilton Public Works

Attn: Donny Ramer, Floodplain Administrator

920 New York Avenue

Hamilton, MT 59840

Or by email to dpw@cityofhamilton.net

All comments must be received by September 7, 2023 @ 5:00pm

BS 8-23-23.