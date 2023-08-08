Fall sports preseason begins

by Scott Sacry

With smoke in the air and temperatures in the 90’s, it’s hard to believe that Fall is on the horizon. And with Fall comes the fall sports season. August 11th is the first day that high school sports teams can officially practice, so up and down the valley you’ll begin to see area athletes practicing in fields, roads, and gyms.

Between Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, and Florence, there are 33 varsity teams, which include six football teams, six volleyball teams, six cheer squads, six cross country teams, three girls soccer teams, three boys soccer teams, and three golf teams, and that’s not counting all the JV, freshman, and middle school teams.

Needless to say, there are a lot of school sports going on in the next couple of months. Student athletes, parents, volunteers, referees, and coaches have dedicated a lot of time and effort to these activities. Our communities are stronger and more cohesive because of this. So win or lose, get out there and show your support!