Darrel B. Fite

Darrel Blaine Fite passed away at St. Patrick’s hospital and arrived at Heaven’s entrance in the early morning hours of August 9, 2023. Eighty-eight years ago, in Denver, Indiana, on April 29, 1935, his parents, Francis Larie Fite (nee Raber) and Virgil Roosevelt Fite welcomed him into their growing family. Six months later the family relocated to Missoula, Montana. Virgil settled them in a one room cabin in Miller Creek.

Darrel attended Hawthorn elementary school and Missoula County High School (Hellgate HS). He began his military career in the Army National Guard, and later transferred to the U.S. Navy Seabees where he served as a mechanic. During his enlistment he was deployed to the Philipines, Korea, Okinawa, and Antarctica.

He married Loretta Babcock, and to this union three sons were born. Darrel also was the father to two step-sons. Darrel and Loretta later divorced.

Following his military duty, Darrel hauled logs all over western Montana. His final working years were spent as a diesel mechanic for Monroc. After retiring, the mechanic in him just couldn’t rest. Therefore, his interests turned to restoring antique cars. His first, a 1925 Model T sedan, followed by a 1948 Nash Super 600 that he pieced together with parts from at least four different vehicles. But he wasn’t done yet. As a teen-ager he’d acquired a 1928 Model A for the price of a few bicycle tires. The search for a prospect led him to a 1928 Model A Sport Coupe that he named Penelope. Not done yet. He found a 65 Mustang that needed a lot of TLC. He hauled it home on a frigid January day and began a year-long restoration, ending with a nearly new car.

Darrel is survived by his sons, Vern (Roberta), Darrel Jr., Devery, and step-son Dale Fite; his sister Carolyn Majors and brother Larry (Maribeth), sisters-in-law Phyllis Fite and Dolly Fite, and his beloved wife Nona Babcock and her 3 children, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and many friends, especially his family of Model A Club members.

Darrel’s parents, brothers Meredith Fite, Duane Fite, and step-son David Fite pre-deceased him.

A memorial service with Military Honors was held at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St. in Missoula, Montana, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. A memorial service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks, Missoula, Montana, on August 15, 2023; reception at 12:00 and service at 1:00 p.m., Reverend Mark Galbraith officiating. Condolences may be left at brothersmortuary.com. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church or HomewardForHeroes.org, an organization that assists veterans dealing with PTSD.