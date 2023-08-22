Busy weekend as high school sports kick off

by Scott Sacry

High school sports begin in earnest this weekend, as Bitterroot Valley teams start their fall seasons with their first taste of competition. Every valley football team has an away game and every valley volleyball team will travel to tournaments outside the area But there will be Cross Country in Corvallis on Friday, Aug. 25th, and multiple soccer games in Hamilton, Stevensville, and Corvallis on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of the high school sports activities for the upcoming weekend. Times may be subject to change.

Thursday, August 24th

Golf: Corvallis and Stevensville golf at Ronan, 10 a.m.

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Friday, August 25th

Football: Corvallis at Browning, 7 p.m.

Football: Stevensville at Libby, 7 p.m.

Football: Hamilton at Whitefish, 7 p.m.

Football: Florence at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Football: Victor at Troy, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Tip Off Tournament in Columbia Falls, including Hamilton, Corvallis, and Stevensville

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Soccer: Corvallis hosting Lockwood, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 6 p.m.

Soccer: Stevensville hosting Billing Central, Boys 4 p.m., Girls 6 p.m.

Soccer: Hamilton hosting Libby, Girls 2:30 p.m., Boys 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country: Corvallis 10 a.m., including Corvallis, Hamilton, Stevensville, and Darby.

Saturday, August 26th

Football: Victor at Arlee, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Tip Off Tournament in Columbia Falls, including Hamilton, Corvallis, and Stevensville

Volleyball: Florence at Choteau Tourney

Volleyball: Darby & Victor at Drummond Invitational Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Soccer: Corvallis hosting Billings Central, Girls 10 a.m., Boys 12 p.m.

Soccer: Stevensville hosting Laurel, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 6 p.m.

Soccer: Hamilton vs Lockwood (at Missoula Loyola), Boys 12 p.m.