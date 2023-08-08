Bitterroot Star

All State, All Conference American Legion teams announced

The 2023 American Legion West District Class A All-Conference and All-State teams were announced, and a handful of Bitterroot Bucs and Bitterroot Red Sox were honored.

For the Bitterroot Bucs, Brodie Hinsdale was on the All-State and All-Conference teams. Gabe Philbrick and Troy Larson received All-Conference honors, and Drew Wagner was Honorable Mention All-Conference. 

For the Bitterroot Red Sox, Sawyer Townsend and Paul Brenneman were awarded All-Conference. Conner Ekin and Mason Anderson were both named Honorable Mention All-Conference. 

