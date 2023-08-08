Annual Bitterroot River Clean-up set for Saturday

The Bitterroot Water Partnership invites you to help clean up the Bitterroot River on Saturday, August 12 in their annual Bitterroot River Clean-Up. Volunteers sign up online for a walking site or floating stretch along the Bitterroot from Sula and Painted Rocks to Missoula, and clean up on their own timeline. Visit bitterrootwater.org/get-involved to sign up for your section or learn more.

Volunteers will receive a voucher for one free pint of locally-brewed beer from Brigand Event Center, located at 125 Hannon Ln in Darby. Vouchers can be redeemed at the River Clean Up Celebration from 5 – 8 pm on Saturday, August 12. There will be a live band, face painting, and other activities at the River Clean Up Celebration. From Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13, 10% of sales at Brigand Event Center will be donated back to the Water Partnership.

“The River Clean Up has really become a meaningful local tradition for our Bitterroot community,” says Alex Ocañas, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Water Partnership. “We see that folks of all ages – families and friends – enjoy the opportunity to participate in this immense day of collective stewardship! In a community where so many of us love to spend time enjoying our Bitterroot River, it’s no surprise that we also like to spend time taking care of it and keeping it clean.”

Volunteers can clean up on their own schedule. Trash drop off locations will be available to volunteers all day on Saturday, the 12th. Large trash (i.e. fridges, recliners, bathtubs, etc., or full truck loads) must be dropped off at River Park in Hamilton, where a large dumpster will be available and volunteers present to help unload. Small trash can be dumped at Brigand Event Center, where a small designated dumpster will be available on Saturday the 12th. Dumpsters and collection service have been donated by Bitterroot Disposal.

Volunteers pull around 2,000 pounds of trash from the River each year during the Clean-Up. Each year, one volunteer will be recognized with a trophy and a prize for the “Best Trash” found during the Clean Up. Past winners found a bathtub, a recliner, a wagon wheel, and a car dashboard. You can sign up to volunteer by visiting the Water Partnership webpage at bitterrootwater.org/get-involved, calling the office at 406-375-2272, or stopping in at 162 S 2nd St in Hamilton. All participants are encouraged to visit the Clean Up webpage to read event guidelines.

The Bitterroot Water Partnership would like to thank the event sponsors: Bitterroot Conservation District, Fly Fishers of the Bitterroot, Bitterroot Disposal, Bitterroot Trout Unlimited, Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, Brigand Event Center, Farmers State Bank, Triple Creek Ranch, Westslope Distillery, and Fly Fishing Always for sponsoring River Clean Up.