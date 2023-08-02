2023 Daly Days dazzles Hamilton

by Sean Malcom

The streets of downtown Hamilton were filled for the 2023 Daly Days Celebration, hosted by the Hamilton Downtown Association. The festivities began Friday afternoon, carrying into Saturday evening.

Food and alcohol vendors from the surrounding areas provided refreshments, while many local area stores and businesses set up booths along Main Street. The Bitterroot Bouncers set up a large rock wall and bounce houses, which were a favorite among the kids. There was a mechanical bull that both kids and adults took part in, as well as a “dunk the mayor” booth. Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf took part in the dunk booth both Friday and Saturday to help raise money for the Police Bike Rodeo, the Sapphire Summer Concert Series and a new Hamilton Fire Station.

Friday’s events started off with a dodgeball tournament hosted by the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis. Following the tournament, there was live music by the 406 Band and a street dance on the west end of Main Street.

The sidewalk chalk contest, in its second year, had a large turnout with 58 artists registered across three divisions (ages 19 and up, ages 12 to 18, and a team/family division). The art lined sidewalks up and down the Hamilton downtown area and was judged Friday evening by six local area artists. Barbara Liss, one of the judges and owner of Montana Bliss Artworks in Hamilton, said they were pleased with the turnout and impressed with the artists’ work.

$500 was donated by the Bitter Root Arts Guild and divided among the top three winners in the teen and adult divisions. Liss donated $125 dollars to the winner of the family/team division. Winners were Jennifer Dennison in the adult division, Ellie Craig in the teen division and Anita Watkyns along with her daughters; Lacy, Ruby, Nora and Isabelle for the family/team division.

Rain showers Friday evening washed a few of the artists’ work away while some survived.

An enormous crowd gathered for the Weiner Dog race on Saturday morning, with contestants racing in heats of two or three dogs, both dachshunds and non-dachshunds alike. Staff presented winners with wiener dog-shaped gold medals and had their photos taken in front of a champion rose wreath.

Pristine show cars and trucks started filling in parking spots up and down Main Street, early Saturday morning, for the Daly Days Car Show. This is hosted by the Bitterrodders Car Club. Gearheads from around the state lined up cars and trucks, new and old, for four blocks. Votes were tallied and winners were announced Saturday afternoon. The Hamilton Police Chief’s choice winner was Ronald Thermos with his 1911 Model T, while the winner of the mayor’s pick was Dale Bangert with his 1948 Crosley.

The winner of the “work in progress” award, along with a $1000 gift certificate to Les Schwab, was Blake Perkins with his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. Finally, the winner of Best in Show went to Dean Eldridge with his 1961 Buick Texan Invicta Station Wagon (one of only six in the world). The awards were presented by the local chapter of Patriot Pin-Up Girls, a nonprofit veteran service organization.

Following the car show, festivities moved to the Daly Mansion for the 28th annual Bitterroot Brewfest.