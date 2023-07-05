by Tom & Tina Fellin, Stevensville

Last evening, we had the privilege of attending the “Hoedown for the Howells” in downtown Stevensville and have to say – what a wonderful event. As we are fairly new to the Valley, we could ‘feel the love’ for Michael and Victoria, as it was not only well-attended but put together by so many community ‘people who care’. The pie auction was a huge success and we were lucky enough to “win” Julie Moffett’s Pecan Pie”. It is lip-smacking good! Thank you, Julie. You should market those pies!

But more importantly, our personal connection to Victoria was via an amazing article she published in January about our search for a living kidney donor for our son, Jason. Not only was it on the front page, she included another wonderful photo on the top half of the second page! When my husband and I saw the article in the little red Bitterroot Star box downtown, tears flowed! What a wonderful thing to do – sharing with all the Bitterroot Valley – our need for a kidney donor! This article opened the door to so many inquiries and positive comments, we could hardly keep track. In the end, a donor has cleared all the hurdles of the process towards donation at UW Transplant Center in Seattle and surgery for our son and his donor will be August 16. Hallelujah! Prayers have been answered!

So, thank YOU, Victoria, and the Bitterroot Star. We wish all the best to you and Michael as he continues on his path to a full recovery! You will get there. You have an amazing community to support you on your way to returned good health.