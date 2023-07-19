by Terri Lackey, Stevensville

I am sick and tired of hearing that we need to just get along… Get along with who exactly? With the community that is destroying our children? It’s ok that they want to confuse our children to the point of self-destruction? How about we get along with those who want to kill the unborn, or the newborn, or a 2 year old, just because they have become a nuisance. The demoncrats are all for that. But wait, they are not alone, there are many among the “other” party that get along with those baby-killers. In fact the “others” voted right along with the demoncrats last session. Are those the ones we need to get along with? The child sex traffickers? Those people? Or is it the pedophiles? We need to reach our hand across that aisle, and get along with them?

If we could, we would poll the unborn who were torn apart in their safe haven, the womb; or burned alive with a saline solution, or survived the birthing and were discarded; alive! Or sexually abused and tortured beyond anything imaginable and then discarded for their blood and organs. I am going to guess that those millions of babies would say; “HELP ME”! “Please FIGHT FOR THE NEXT ONE!” For the ones who have no voice! The silent scream!

I am not an investor, but if I were, I would invest in millstones. Why? Because God says, “It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” Luke 17:2

Pretty sure offending would mean murder! And I don’t think God is talking to just those who participate in the act, He is also referring to those who do nothing about it. James 4:17 “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin.” I think there are going to be a lot of millstones.

So let’s continue to preach, “We need to just all get along,” while we turn a blind eye and a deaf ear and our country and families are taken from us with never a shot fired!

How is that working for us? Do you refuse to see? Do you not want to hear it? Just because you hide from it does not mean it is not happening. You like your comfortable life? Just leave you alone? The next time you have that thought I hope the “Silent Scream” never lets you rest.

STAND UP! BE BOLD AS LIONS! FIGHT WITH EVERYTHING IN YOU!

Before it is too late – and you live in total regret for eternity!

God expects us to DO SOMETHING! US, not someone else!

I refuse to “Just get along”!