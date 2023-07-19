Sheep Creek mine proposal

by Star Jameson, Hamilton

I was among several hundred who attended the informational meeting on the Sheep Creek

Mining issue. We watched a brief movie, Sagebrush Gold, about the experience of mining at Thacker Pass. As of 2022 this proposed development has been held up in court. These areas come to be called “sacrifice zones.” The ethical question arises: am I willing to sacrifice the pristine wilderness, our excellent water quality, and our river tourism to a foreign corporation

that has dubious board members, hasn’t presented a coherent plan as yet, and may or may not have the funds to actually rehabilitate the area in the future? All of this for metals that I acknowledge are essential to our current life style in the U.S., but could be mined where less upheaval would result.

Should the mining operation go forward, the following results may occur, as they have in other mines in Montana: new roads to handle heavy equipment in a currently designated “roadless area,” water contamination from sediment (arsenic, lead and thorium), spillage of road and drilling fluids, chemical contamination, acid mine draining, and threats to our Bull Trout population (already on the endangered species list). At the meeting I asked where the water would be drawn for the drill holes, for waste disposal and worker needs, but there is no answer for that. Conceivably if they drilled wells, our agricultural water table could be depleted (not the first time in Montana).

I was astonished to learn that your and my tax dollars are being used to remediate five mines in the state, which run more than $300,000 to $3 million a year, because reclamation bonds posted by the parent corporations were insufficient, and they have gone bankrupt. What’s that old saying? Fool me once, my problem. Fool me twice, I’m the fool.

Thus far, every permitting request has been expedited without public input because the current exploration on Sheep Creek is with hand tools. The next phase will require public input. If you want to remain in the loop and let your voice be heard, drop a note to the Ranger at the West Fork Ranger District: daniel.pliley@usda.gov. Or make an appointment and talk to him. Ask to be added to the Sheep Creek Mine list of concerned citizens. Above all, stay informed. This issue affects our economy, our environment and our kids’ futures.