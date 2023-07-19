Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Science or the Bible?

by 1 Comment

by Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

I just read somewhere that there are two kinds of people, those who believe in science and those who believe in the Bible. Really? Are they mutually exclusive? A poster at a local church says, “Jesus came to take away our sins, not our minds.”  Think about it.

 

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Gomez says

    Since gods and religions are man made, it is no surprise that each person creates a god/religion in their own image that they believe in. It perfectly explains the thousands of gods, religions, and sub-sects of religions that man has created, followed and worshipped over the last 5000 years or so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *