Science or the Bible?

by Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton
I just read somewhere that there are two kinds of people, those who believe in science and those who believe in the Bible. Really? Are they mutually exclusive? A poster at a local church says, “Jesus came to take away our sins, not our minds.” Think about it.
Comments
Gomez says
Since gods and religions are man made, it is no surprise that each person creates a god/religion in their own image that they believe in. It perfectly explains the thousands of gods, religions, and sub-sects of religions that man has created, followed and worshipped over the last 5000 years or so.