Notice to Creditors – Ehlen

Bruce O. Bekkedahl

PATTEN, PETERMAN, BEKKEDAHL & GREEN, P.L.L.C.

PO Box 1239

Billings, MT 59103

Phone: (406) 252-8500

Fax: (406) 294-9500

bbekkedahl@ppbglaw.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF RAVALLI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL C. EHLEN, Deceased.

PROBATE NO. DP-23-81

JUDGE: HOWARD F. RECHT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal

Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Kathryn Ehlen, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Bruce O. Bekkedahl, Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, P.L.L.C., PO Box 1239, Billings, MT 59103, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED July 12, 2023.

\s\ Kathryn Ehlen

Kathryn Ehlen, Personal Representative

BS 7-26, 8-2, 8-9-23.