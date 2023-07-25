Notice to Creditors – Ehlen

Bruce O. Bekkedahl
PATTEN, PETERMAN, BEKKEDAHL & GREEN, P.L.L.C.
PO Box 1239
Billings, MT 59103
Phone: (406) 252-8500
Fax: (406) 294-9500
bbekkedahl@ppbglaw.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF RAVALLI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL C. EHLEN, Deceased.
PROBATE NO. DP-23-81
JUDGE: HOWARD F. RECHT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal
Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Kathryn Ehlen, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Bruce O. Bekkedahl, Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, P.L.L.C., PO Box 1239, Billings, MT 59103, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED July 12, 2023.
\s\ Kathryn Ehlen
Kathryn Ehlen, Personal Representative
BS 7-26, 8-2, 8-9-23.
