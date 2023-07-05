Local conservation organization recognized

by John Dowd

With well over 100 years of conservation service to the local valley and surrounding areas, the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association was recognized for their years of nature preservation. The Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association was awarded MWF Affiliate of the Year for 2023 by the Montana Wildlife Federation (MWF).

Received in February, the award was presented to the group for years of support to MWF and their conservation work.

The Ravalli County organization traces its inception back to the late 1800s. The Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association was officially incorporated in 1927 in order to legally own property as a group for rearing fish and other conservation activities. However, according to their website, the group has been active in local conservation, from its start as a gun club, since at least 1899.

The Montana Wildlife Federation is the oldest officially recognized wildlife conservation organization in the state, and is affiliated with the National Wildlife Federation. The group was formed in 1936 during the first North American Wildlife Conference, held in Washington D.C. Every year, the MWF recognizes groups within the state that have gone above and beyond in working towards wildlife conservation, opening access and protecting wild lands.

The Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association is among many affiliated organizations including the Western Bear Foundation, Anaconda Sportsmen’s Club, Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto, Helena Hunters and Anglers and numerous other conservation minded clubs and organizations.

“We’re just a group of like minded outdoorsmen,” said Mark Oswald, President of the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association. The association helps host youth events and sponsors various programs that promote outdoorsmanship and conservation. In fact, Oswald was clear that they were the only conservation group to put money into the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond election in November. Oswald explained that they put around $10,000 into promotion of the program that would help purchase conservation easements.

The Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association is not affiliated with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) state enforcement agency. However, they are responsible for notable contributions to conservation including donating $3,700 to the FWP for further north valley elk research in 2014, donating $1,000 to the Town of Stevensville in 2017 for the development of the Stevensville Access Site boat launch, and granting three $1,000 scholarships, among many other activities and contributions.

When asked why he is so involved in organizations like the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, Oswald said, “I just believe in conservation.” He has been involved in the group for five years, and is active with youth shooting instruction as well as hunter’s safety instruction. Oswald is a retired firefighter, with 43 years of service behind him.

For more information on the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, interested parties can visit the group’s website, rcfwa.org Information about the group, their history and contributions, how to apply to become a member and more can be found there.