Glad that Montana is ‘red’

by Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

Wow! In the July 12, 2023 edition of the Star, letters from the liberals against the Republicans were strong and hateful. Accusations included contending that our youth are being purposefully hurt by recent decisions of the Supreme Court, the banning of books, the promotion of gun violence, etc. Additionally, the Republicans are accused of wasting the State budget surplus by giving the money back to the taxpayers instead of spending it.

While I am not a registered Republican, I do consider myself to be ultra-conservative. As such, I certainly was against forgiving student loan debt as it wasn’t my fault that students put themselves in their financial difficulty – actually in my mind this was just another form of proposed welfare meant to buy votes. I also find the other recent Supreme Court decisions to be constitutionally sound. Exposing our youth to radical and abnormal sexual book content, sexual orientation pronouns and “Drag Queen” type demonstrations has no place in our education system.

As to giving tax money back to the taxpayer, have you ever heard of that happening before? I certainly have not. Actually, it triggered my memory as to a general description of Democrats: they are always trying to raise taxes in order to spend more money; they are always trying to create more regulations/laws to gain more government control; they are always wanting to provide more welfare and to reduce individual responsibility.

Here are a few of my observations concerning recent Democratic accomplishments:

• Elected an incompetent President who is an embarrassment to our Nation. His leadership has resulted in the loss of our energy independence, the depletion of our oil reserve, and the reduction of our international leadership and military dominance.

• Allowed millions of illegal immigrants to invade our country. This includes over a million “got aways” who we know entered but were never caught. • • Associated with this criminal invasion, is the flow of illegal drugs, in particular Fentanyl. As I’ve pointed out previously, probably at least three times the number of military personnel killed in Vietnam have died from overdoses from Fentanyl since Biden took office. Why are we not enraged over this?

• Inflation has skyrocketed over the last two years. Bought groceries lately? While I’m not an economic expert, it is clear to me that most of this inflation can be traced to overspending and stupid “climate change” decisions.

• Crime is out of control in “Blue” states. Interestingly, this is in part because of money being used by one of the Democratic donors, Soros, to influence the elections of prosecuting attorneys. Also influencing this rise in crime and breakdown in societal morals has been the Democrat led march to “defund the police” which I previously pointed out as the stupidest thing I had ever heard proposed.

Bottom line, I much prefer what is happening in our “Red” state over what I see happening in most “Blue” states. If you aren’t aware of these differences, you need to watch Fox News at least once in a while to find out what is really happening in this country.