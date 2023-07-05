Doris Taylor, 94, passed away June 30, 2023, at The Living Centre in Stevensville, Montana.

She was born June 6, 1929, to Oscar and Mildred (Millikan) Enebo at the old Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton, Montana. She attended schools in Stevensville, graduating from Stevensville High in 1947. Following high school she attended MSU (now UM) graduating in 1951 with a degree in home economics/nutrition.

On August 19, 1950, she married Robert Louis Taylor at the First Methodist Church in Stevensville. They resided in Missoula through the 1980's, then relocated to Stevensville. Doris worked as a dietitian at the old Northern Pacific hospital in Missoula in the early 1950s. Her most valued work was raising her six children. After all her children entered college, she worked at a fabric shop in Missoula.

Doris enjoyed crocheting, crafts, embroidery, sewing, gardening, baking, and most of all family. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist church. After retiring, both Doris and Bob enjoyed some traveling, especially Niagara Falls, fishing, gardens, and their home.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Bob, in 2002.

She is survived by her children Carol Kron (Bruce), Livingston, Montana, Howard (Amy), Fort Collins, Colorado, Mark (Mary Jo), Sheridan, Wyoming, Ken (Mary), Longmont, Colorado, Marsha, St. Ignatius, Montana, and Laraine Hunter (Robert), Eagle River, Alaska. Her siblings are Don Enebo, deceased, (Joyce), Bakersfield, California, and Millie Kimery (Phil, deceased), Vancouver, Washington. Doris also had ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, including Don Misevic of Corvallis, Montana.

Cremation by Brothers Mortuary and Crematory in Hamilton has taken place. A family celebration of Doris’s full journey through life will occur at a later date.