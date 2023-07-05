Chapter One Book Store receives Backing Small Businesses grant

On Wednesday, June 14, Main Street America and American Express announced the next round of recipients for the Backing Small Businesses grant program. Chapter One Book Store, based in Hamilton, was among the winners. They will use the money to install an ADA accessible door on their main street entrance. The grant will also help pay for improvements to other entrances including an ADA door handle on the side door.

“Making our store more accessible is important to our core values as a business. We are grateful to have this opportunity and hope our experience can help other small businesses do the same,” said Katrina Mendrey, co-owner of Chapter One Book Store.

In 2021, American Express and Main Street America created the grant program to support U.S. small business owners as they recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and looked to grow their businesses.

In its first year, the program provided $1.65 million in grants to 330 small business owners across the country. In its second year, the program increased both grants awarded and total funding to further support small business U.S. small business owners in addressing critical needs. Small business grants of $5,000 were awarded to 350 small businesses in the U.S. and territories.

In partnership with Bunker Labs, CARE, Center for Community Progress, Disability:IN, HIAS, Hispanic Federation, National ACE (National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurship), NGLCC (National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce), and Small Business Majority, grantees were selected based on feasibility of project implementation; how the grant would help improve the viability of the business; and the extent to which the grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner overcome challenges.

This program marks the latest effort in American Express’ “Backing Small” initiative to provide financial support and resources to U.S. small business owners. Other Backing Small programs include the Coalition to Back Black Businesses and Backing Historic Small Restaurants.

Backing Small complements American Express’ Shop Small, a global year-round movement to spotlight small, independent businesses.