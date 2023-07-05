Bucs battle Red Sox in Legion match up

by Scott Sacry

The two Bitterroot Valley American Legion teams, the Red Sox and the Bucs, played three games against each other last week. On Tuesday, June 27th, the Bitterroot Bucs defeated the Bitterroot Red Sox 15-7. After 7 innings the game was tied 7-7, but the Bucs erupted, scoring 8 runs in the top of the 8th to earn the victory.

For the Bucs, Gabe Philibrick struck out 4 and got the win – he also went 2 for 6 with 2 RBIs from the plate. Brodie Hinsdale went 4 for 6, scored 3 runs, and had 3 RBIs. Braelon Bahm went 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Joey Wheeler went 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs, and Roy Combs went 2 for 6 for 2 RBIs.

For the Red Sox, Bridger Huxtable went 2 for 4 with 6 RBIs, Jackson Lubke went 1 for 2 and scored 2 runs, and Paul Brenneman went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The two teams met again on Sunday, July 2nd for a double header. In the first game, the Red Sox won 7-3. The Red Sox’s Jacob Westberry struck out 5 batters in 5 innings for the win. Sawyer Townsend went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs, and Henry Molenda went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. For the Bucs, Drew Wagner and Braelon Bahm each went 2 for 4, and Joey Wheeler had a home run and 2 RBIs.

The second game was a pitcher’s duel with the Bucs prevailing 3-1. Bucs starting pitcher Trapper Oster only allowed one run and struck out 7 for the win. For the Bucs, Brodie Hinsdale went 2 for 4, had an RBI and scored 2 runs. For the Red Sox, Jacob Westberry went 1 for 1 with an RBI.