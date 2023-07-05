Bitterroot Red Sox off and running

by Scott Sacry

The Bitterroot Red Sox have had a solid Legion season so far, and are 12-7 overall and 5-5 in conference. The team is composed of kids from Hamilton, Corvallis and Darby. Nick Rackley is in his second season as the Red Sox manager.

“We have been up and down this year, but there have been a lot of positives,” said Rackley. “We have a really great group of kids. They all get along well and they play hard and work hard.”

This is the first year of Legion baseball after a high school baseball season, and some wondered how it would affect the Legion season. When asked about this, Rackely said, “We actually got a few extra players because they played in the high school season. Other coaches said they lost some players who played high school, then took the summer off. But we didn’t have that.” Rackley continued, “It makes the Legion season a little shorter, but it’s nice that the players are already in form and have their fundamentals polished up.”

The Legion season culminates with Districts on July 20-23 at Mission Valley. The top two teams from Districts advance to State at Laurel on July 26-30.