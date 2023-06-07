Wanted – Food vendor

Fund Raising Opportunity – Seeking food service June 24 in Hamilton. The Bitterroot Blizzard Doll Club is having a doll, toy, teddy bear and miniature show and sale at St. Francis Pastoral Life Center Saturday, June 24. We would like someone, preferably a non-profit, to provide coffee, continental breakfast, light lunch, snacks for our vendors and guests. There is no cost to your organization for use of the kitchen and serving area. All proceeds from sales go to your organization. Contact Kay Schrader for details: 406-360-7214 (NO TEXT) or schrader1501@blackfoot.net.

