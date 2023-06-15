Thank you, but…

by Tim and Patt Hancock, Stevensville

On behalf of the team of people responsible for putting together the Election Integrity series in Ravalli County, we want to take a moment to say THANK YOU to “WE THE PEOPLE” of Ravalli County who turned out on Monday night for the Special County Commissioner meeting regarding Election Integrity.

Your voices were heard (mostly) and presence known to the County Commissioners and Clerk. It was impressive to see you all (400+) in one place with a common objective of fair and transparent elections in the County. We must apologize for the length of the presentations as the agenda never anticipated that so much time would be taken up in presenting and cutting into YOUR time to express your opinion and ask

questions. Many of you had to leave before you got a chance to ask your question. Again, we apologize, it was supposed to be your meeting and your chance to be heard.

We thank the Commissioners for setting up the meeting, but after all it is the people’s right to be heard.

However, I am afraid the Commissioners did not come with an open mind regarding Election Integrity. Even though all three Commissioners stated they did not think the current President is legtimate and the 2020 election was flawed, but think everything is okay in Ravalli County? The clerk, Regina, came prepared only to defend her precious election machines and to assure you everything is okay and there is no need for concern with a well rehearsed presentation of her own. The fact that the election machine company ES&S provides significant funding to MaCO and the Association of Clerks and Recorders of which the Ravalli County Clerk is the spokesperson, seems to be money well spent. Nothing to see here!

Again, you have our thanks for your presence and your concerns. Those of you who signed the Petition on Monday evening, we will be contacting you with further information. While it seems the meeting did not achieve the desired results, you did identify your concern. The Commissioners and Clerk do understand that you 400 or so people who attended the meeting represent 1000’s of other residents with the same concern. We will not give up or give in. The election process belongs to WE THE PEOPLE and not the government.

With respect to you all and in Freedom!