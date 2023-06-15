by Gabrielle Coffee, Hamilton

Thank you for supporting Ravalli County’s young drivers!

Prevention Services of Western Montana Mental Health Center was honored to partner with PayneWest Insurance of Stevensville in support of the Alive at 25 program in May. The monthly class is facilitated by Trooper Luke Jester, Montana Highway Patrol, for students who receive traffic citations. It helps educate young drivers about the risks associated with driving, driving distractions, and impaired driving due to drugs and alcohol.

In an effort to make the class more accessible and welcoming, Prevention and Payne West Insurance partnered to provide participants with a home cooked spaghetti dinner. Trooper Jester said, “I can’t tell you how thankful I am for your help… This was one of the most interactive and engaged classes I’ve had. I attribute that to the food and you guys’ hospitality.”

A big thank you to our community partners who support Ravalli County’s young drivers and the Alive at 25 Program: Prevention Services WMMHC, Payne West Insurance, Shelley Loranger, Brandon Baaten, and Claire Woody.

If you’re interested in supporting Ravalli County’s Alive at 25 program, reach out to Gabrielle Coffee, Prevention Services, WMMHC: (406) 532-9148 or gcoffee@wmmhc.org