Tempie Brown Ray, 85, passed away peacefully in her home in Missoula, Montana on May 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was a remarkable woman and filled many roles in the many lives that crossed her path from daughter, sister, mother, aunt, educator, coach, avid reader, passionate book collector, world traveler, to cheerful host.

She began her own adventure in 1938 in Fort Defiance, Arizona born to Firman and Eunice Brown. Her father worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which inspired her sense of exploration starting on the Navajo Nation in Arizona and then on the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation in Montana. She also spent time in Florida and Haiti before graduating high school in Billings, Montana. Tempie graduated with an education degree from the University of Montana in 1959.

Her teaching career opened in Oregon before moving to Japan, where she met her husband, Harry. They married in 1962. Through Harry’s various military postings, Tempie’s journey included teaching and raising a family in various states, mostly in the southeast before international postings in Korea and Germany. Traveling to many parts of the world, Tempie developed a deep appreciation and understanding of diverse cultures and traditions.

Tempie settled back in Montana in 1977 with her four sons (Ted, Tim, Firman, and Travis) and taught in Dillon before finishing her 40 years of teaching as the librarian for Stevensville High School. Her love for books, history, and teaching did not end upon her retirement. She continued teaching through all the stories and books she shared with her family and friends.

Tempie was ever present in her immediate and extended families lives and was unfailingly ready to support her community. This included coaching her sons’ teams, volunteering for various community events, sharing road trips, and assisting younger generations as they embark on their next chapter of life. In the most recent years, Tempie’s passion was welcoming all to her home in Missoula. She loved to discuss the history of places she visited which created lasting memories for those fortunate to be with her.

Tempie is preceded in death by her parents Firman and Eunice, brother Firman (Bo), sister-in-law Margery, brother-in-law Carl and sister Martha. Tempie is survived by her four sons and their wives, six grandchildren, brother-in-law, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

“Let me live in my house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.” – Sam Walter Foss, The House by the Side of the Road

A remembrance service is planned for 10am on Saturday, May 27 at Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, Montana. The family requests that in honor of Tempie and her love of books and education to consider contributions to Carl & Martha Davis Scholarship Fund at the University of Montana-Western Foundation and the Dillon Public Library.