Stevi school bus driver charged with child endangerment

by John Dowd

On Tuesday, May 23, the driver of a Stevensville school bus was pulled over and the driver given a sobriety test. The driver is said to have run into a fence near Ridge Lane and Three Mile Creek Road. After striking the fence, Janette Sessions, the driver of the school bus, was reported by students to have fallen out of her seat. She retook her position in the driver’s seat and continued to drive, after which she picked up more students. The charging documents mention that there were at least two children under the age of 14 and 10 children of 14 years or older present during the initial impacts. She picked up an additional 11 children throughout the morning before finally being pulled over by a state trooper. The defendant admitted that the children on the bus requested that she stop, but she refused to do so. Sessions also admitted to taking anti-anxiety medication of an unknown variety as well as aspirin. After performing the sobriety test on Sessions, the trooper determined that Sessions was in fact under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Sessions showed difficulties with balance, perception and coordination. Blood samples were taken and the Sessions was taken into custody.

According to the report, the investigation is ongoing. Sessions had her initial appearance for preliminary procedures on Wednesday, May 24, in Ravalli County Justice Court. Sessions has been charged with 10 felony counts of criminal child endangerment, one felony count of criminal endangerment, one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and one misdemeanor count of failure to give notice of a crash. Her next appearance will be in Ravalli County 21st Judicial District Court on June 14 or 15, depending on the judge assigned her case.

The Stevensville Schools administration released information to parents explaining that they were appalled by what had happened and that the schools do not employ bus drivers. For the transportation system, the school explained that they contract that service out to a third party provider. They also mentioned that they will not allow this driver to transport Stevensville students.