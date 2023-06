by Scott Sacry

Stevensville’s Claire Hutchison had an outstanding individual state meet. She was the State Champion in the high jump (5-4), she took 2nd in the 100m (12.55) and the 200m (25.73), and 4th in the 400m (59.59). Hunter Gum took 4th in the shot put with a throw of 51-00. Kellan Beller took 5th in the javelin with a throw of 170-02. And freshman Scarlett Gard took 6th in the Javelin with a throw of 114-06. The Stevensville girls took 6th overall at State.