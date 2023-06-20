Stevensville Driver Services office moving to Hamilton

The Montana Motor Vehicle Division’s (MVD) Stevensville office is moving to a new location that will offer a more central location, improved customer experience, and expanded services starting on Monday, June 26. The new office will be located at 1720 N. 1st Street in Hamilton.

The new location has increased square footage to accommodate examiners and customers while offering enhanced privacy during transactions. It will also have on-site parking, including ADA-accessible spots, a feature not available at the current location in Stevensville. Additionally, this new location will allow examiners to complete commercial driver license testing at the Ravalli Fairgrounds starting this summer.

A previous proposal several years ago to move the driver services office to another location was strongly opposed by the now-defunct Stevensville Main Street Association, which touted the benefits of having the service located in downtown Stevensville. The business advocacy organization believed that keeping the MVD office on Stevensville’s Main Street brought potential customers to the downtown business district.

According to MVD, a survey of 420 customers conducted in August 2021 found that 84 percent would be in favor of relocating MVD services in Ravalli County to Hamilton.

“With the population in the Bitterroot Valley growing substantially in recent years, we have outgrown our office in Stevensville,” said Montana Motor and Vehicle Division Administrator Laurie Bakri. “We are continuously looking for ways to improve the service and experience for Montanans across the state and look forward to serving the citizens of Ravalli County in our new office in Hamilton.”

To facilitate the move, the current location at 102 Main Street, Suite A will be closed June 22 and 23. The MVD mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the new Hamilton location to provide driver services on Thursday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch). They will be offering services on a first-come first-served basis.

Mobile unit customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license. Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction. Detailed information for each type of license can be found at: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/.

Starting on June 26, all appointments will be at the new location. To make an appointment at any of the MVD locations across Montana, go to https://cars.dojmt.gov.