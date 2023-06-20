Sabres U19 soccer team wins state title

by Scott Sacry

The Stevensville Sabre U19 boys soccer club team won the state title in the U19 Division at the Montana Cup Soccer Tournament in Helena on June 9-11. They defeated Livingston, 2-1, in the final game to earn the title.

The Sabres squad was coached by Eric Depee and featured players from all over Western Montana. “We had players from Florence, Stevensville, Corvallis, Hamilton, Frenchtown, and Missoula,” said Depee. “We even had two players from Spain.”

The Sabres squad had a fierce rivalry with Livingston throughout the club season. “It was a hard fought match, and there wasn’t any love lost between the two teams, so it was exciting for everyone when we got the win,” said Depee.

The Sabres were one of over 20 Montana soccer clubs who participated in the 2022 Montana Cup. The Montana Cup is the culminating event for soccer clubs who participate in the Montana State Spring League as part of the Montana Youth Soccer Association.

The Sabres had four teams at the Montana Cup. Besides the U19 Boys, the U18 Girls and the U16 Boys both made it to the championship games with both teams taking second. The U14 Boys team lost in the semifinal game.

Ralph Serrette, the Sabres Club president, said of the weekend, “These were great results for little Stevensville. It might be safe to say that no other organization within the state soccer community had the success Stevensville Sabres had at the State Soccer Tournament. We came. We played. We conquered!”