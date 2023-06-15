Prayer. Pause. Pyrotechnics

by Bill Jones, Stevensville

It’s been nearly four days now since a pretty decent crowd at the Hamilton fairgrounds was treated to a set of lectures for about five hours, and I suspect there are still quite a few heads spinning.

It’s a traveling show, so if you missed it you’ll likely get a chance to catch a rerun somewhere. The topic is much in keeping with the failed (62 times) lawsuit filings initiated nationwide starting within 24 hours after the November 2020 General Election, that is “elections are corrupted and candidates are losing elections who should have won.”

I left a bit after Ms. Rectenwald and Mr. Woodward delivered their presentations as the gentleman I had with me was having difficulty with his bad hip and the metal chairs. Based upon what I had seen in the two hours up to that point, I can relate that several big questions are stuck in my craw still.

Mr. Woodward based his argument that our county officials were permitting falsified voting results to be certified and submitted, and argued his case with his very own homemade voting results charts and diagrams. He pointed out a number of what he said were anomalies which by using his charts he could make out. His special data on Ravalli elections were compared to his charts of other counties, which he attempted to prove was evidence of similar skewing of most of the state. Woodward and Rectenwald both contend that dropping all Independent, Libertarian or any other party’s data was not skewing, but unskewing. So forgive me if my thoughts about that alone are skepticism. Also, why does the left of center crowd easily alter the voting results but never get more than about 2 votes for every 3 R votes around here?

Another thing that jumped off Woodward’s homemade charts were the numbers given for elderly voter turnout and the impressive number of them. I thought the numbers of 90 through 100 year olds who voted in ’20 and ’22 seemed huge! The chart’s font size at the back of the room may have thrown me, but I will look that up and hope others do as well. The proposed solutions presented will certainly deal with 100 year olds voting, as the desired election day voting ONLY drew a lot of applause, but likely won’t be fondly admired by the thousands of 70 plus folks who will not be able to stand in the long lines and will have effectively lost their voting rights. Ditto with lots of others, right down to the 18 year olds who have any number of work, family and/or required absence reasons in early June and November.

I missed the late segment where the slanderous hostility toward our Elections Administrator and the County Commission really got heated. I’ll look for another show coming along.