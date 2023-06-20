Howell benefit Saturday

A benefit event for Michael and Victoria Howell will be held this Saturday, June 24th in the Rocky Mountain Bank parking lot in Stevensville.

Howell was critically injured in a car wreck on April 2nd south of Hamilton. His injuries were extensive and after undergoing emergency surgery in Missoula, he was airlifted to a Spokane hospital where he underwent a series of major surgeries.

Currently, Howell is at the Living Centre skilled nursing facility in Stevensville, where he is receiving therapy to learn to walk again.

Howell is the former publisher of the Bitterroot Star, which he and his wife Victoria founded in 1985 and operated for 35 years before selling to Jesse Mullen. He currently works for the Bitterroot River Protection Association, an organization dedicated to preserving water quality. He was on his way to a conference on water conservation in Boise, Idaho when the accident occurred.

Victoria Howell works for Mullen Newspapers as the publisher of the Bitterroot Star, the Silver State Post, the Philipsburg Mail and the Seeley Swan Pathfinder. She is also the chair of the non-profit Project 59870 and up until this year, she was involved in the planning and facilitating of Stevensville’s Western Heritage Days, which she and Michael started more than 30 years ago. There will be no festival this year, but the benefit for the Howells will take place on the Saturday that the festival was traditionally held.

“Hoedown for the Howells” will happen from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a pie auction, beer and wine garden, “Chicken Pie” Bingo and music by DJ Bea. The public is invited to come out and have a good time. The event is being organized by friends and colleagues of the Howells and proceeds will help to cover ongoing medical expenses. Funds raised at the “Hoedown” will be matched by A2Z Personnel, up to $10,000.

For more information contact Joan Prather, 406-531-8401, or Liz Cook, 406-880-2007.