Housing Solutions – Hamilton project hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

Housing Solutions LLC, PO Box 2099, Missoula, Montana, 59806, Phone (406) 203-1558, a for-profit organization, and Hearthstone Riverstone LLC, through its sole member, Hearthstone Group, a nonprofit corporation specializing in the preservation and development of affordable housing, hereby notifies all interested persons of Hamilton, Montana, that we are planning to develop Riverstone Senior Residences, an affordable multi-family rental housing complex on the site at the southwest corner of Flower St. and Skeels Ave. (roughly 223 Flower St.) Hamilton, Montana 59840. This complex will consist of 17 one-bedroom units and 6 two-bedroom units for elderly persons. There will be a public hearing to solicit comment on whether the proposed qualifying low-income rental housing property meets a community housing need at the Hamilton City Council Meeting on July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM in Council Chambers, 223 S. 2 nd St., Hamilton, MT. You are encouraged to attend and comment.

BS 6-21, 7-5-23.