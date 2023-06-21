Housing Solutions – Comment period on Hamilton housing project

LEGAL NOTICE

Housing Solutions, LLC, PO Box 2099, Missoula, Montana 59806, Phone (406) 203-1558, a for-profit organization, hereby notifies all interested persons of Hamilton, Montana that we are planning to develop, Riverstone Senior Residences an affordable multi-family rental housing complex on the site at the southwest corner of Flower St. and Skeels Ave. (roughly 223 Flower St.) Hamilton, Montana 59840. This complex will consist of 17 one-bedroom units and 6 two-bedroom units for elderly persons. This Project will be exempt from property taxes.

An application will be submitted to the Montana Board of Housing for federal tax credits financing. You are encouraged to submit comments regarding the need for affordable multi-family rental housing in your area to the Montana Board of Housing, PO Box 200528, Helena, MT 59620-0528; FAX (406) 841-2841, or electronically at https://housing.mt.gov/Contact. Comments will be accepted until 5 PM on October 2, 2023.

BS 6-21, 7-5-23.