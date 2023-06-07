‘Hoedown for the Howells’ planned

by Jean Schurman

There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child. I believe it takes a village to make a strong community. In the ‘community’ of the Bitterroot Valley, there is a couple that has worked to make this valley we call home a better community. Michael and Victoria Howell have been working to do this for almost 38 years. Now it’s our turn to show them some appreciation and love.

Michael was involved in a tragic car accident on April 2, 2023, south of Hamilton. He was taken to Missoula where he underwent one surgery and then was taken to Spokane for further surgeries. He is now back in Montana undergoing rehab and is doing well. Victoria has spent her time with Michael and working at the Bitterroot Star where she is the publisher, and maintaining the family home.

As owners of the Bitterroot Star for 35 years, they have dedicated themselves to many organizations and causes over the years. From Western Heritage Days to Creamery Picnic, Victoria has been in on the organizations while Michael has been behind the scenes, setting up infrastructure for the events. Many times you would see him on the edge watching everyone with a smile on his face.

But their commitment to the Bitterroot extends beyond Stevensville. Michael has been dedicated to keeping the Bitterroot River healthy and flowing freely. He was instrumental in the formation of the Bitterroot River Protection Association. The group continues to monitor water quality in the Bitterroot Valley.

Victoria served on the Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce board for a term and is now on the North Valley Library Board.

But that’s not all they do. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, I was working for them at the Bitterroot Star. They made sure I wasn’t overdoing it and helped me out when they could. They helped put together a benefit for me that was overwhelming. But even more important was the care and concern they showed me.

They have helped other people in need too, either by personally helping or using the paper to spread the word about a fundraiser. These fundraisers have been held from one end of the Valley to the other.

So now it’s our turn to help them out. On June 24, there will be a “Hoedown for the Howells.” This will be held in the Rocky Mountain Bank parking lot in Stevensville, right behind the bank. There will be a beer garden, pie auction and music by DJ Bea. The fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. The pies that are being donated are outstanding, ranging from fruit pies to plants and other forms of ‘pies.’

A2Z Personnel of Stevensville and Hamilton is matching any donations made, either private or business, up to $10,000. They will be matching what is raised at the Hoedown too, if $10,000 hasn’t already been raised. Check out A2Z’s Facebook page or their website for more information.

The Howells have been a large part of this valley and have always stepped up when help was needed. Now is our chance to help them. For more information on the ‘Hoedown for the Howells’, call Jean at 406-239-4354, Liz at 406-880-2007, or Joan at 406-531-8401.