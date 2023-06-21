Hearing on Name Change – Adair

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Nova Lee Adair, Jordin Vegoren, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2023-0000107-NM

Dept. 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change of Minor Child

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Nova Lea Adair, to Nova Lea Vegoren. The hearing will be on July 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 8th day of June, 2023.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Tim Nydell

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 6-14, 6-21, 6-28, 7-5-23.