Hearing on Name Change – Adair

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Nova Lee Adair, Jordin Vegoren, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2023-0000107-NM
Dept. 1
Notice of Hearing on Name Change of Minor Child
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Nova Lea Adair, to Nova Lea Vegoren. The hearing will be on July 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 8th day of June, 2023.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Tim Nydell
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 6-14, 6-21, 6-28, 7-5-23.
Leave a Reply