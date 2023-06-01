Hamilton’s Purcell wins state singles tennis title

by Scott Sacry

The tennis teams of Hamilton and Corvallis competed in the Class A State Tennis Tournament in Missoula on May 25-26.

For Hamilton, Andy Purcell defeated Polson’s Torrin Ellis 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to become the Class A Boys Singles State Champion. Colin Hanley placed 5th in boy’s singles, and the boy’s team took 2nd place overall. Ciara Hanley placed 5th in girl’s singles.

For Corvallis, the girl’s doubles team of Jayde Venema and Brecklyn Jessop took 2nd place. The boy’s doubles team of Christopher Jessop and Grant Wilcox took 6th. And in the boy’s singles, Ryan Hutchison took 6th.