Hamilton’s Layne Kearns shines in All-Star game

by Scott Sacry

The Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series was held on Friday, June 9th in Gillette, Wyoming and Saturday, June 10th in Lockwood, Montana. The series pits Montana basketball all stars against Wyoming basketball all stars and there are girls and boys teams.

Hamilton’s Layne Kearns was on the Montana girl’s team this year and made her presence felt. In the first game on Friday in Gillette, Kearns led all scorers with 22 points and Montana won 73-44. In the second game in Lockwood, Kearns had 8 points in Montana’s 82-62 victory. Montana has dominated the series and this year was no exception as the Montana boys and girls went 4-0 over the weekend.