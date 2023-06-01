Hamilton boys track team state runner up

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton track team had a successful Class A State meet. The boys finished in 2nd place, while the girls finished in 6th. Hamilton had some tremendous individual performances, with four individual state champions.

Andrew Burrows was the State Champion in the shot put (55-00) and 2nd in discus (163-06). Taylor Searle was the State Champion in the boy’s pole vault (15-00). Chesnee Lawerence was the State Champion in the women’s pole vault (11-06). And Tyson Bauder won the State Championship in the javelin. Bauder uncorked a massive throw of 200-04. For reference, his previous best throw was 176-04 to win Divisionals. His mark was the furthest throw in the state of Montana this year, and is currently the 15th best throw in the country.

The following are the Hamilton boys who placed at State. Evan Bennett took 2nd in the 800m (1:58.72). Taylor Doleac took 4th in the 3200m (9:49.60). Eli Taylor took 5th in the 400m (50.75). The 4x100m relay team of Eli Taylor, Max Cianflone, Cody Davis, and Taylor Searle took 5th (43.77). And the 4x400m relay team of Max Cianflone, Evan Bennett, Taylor Searle, and Eli Taylor took 2nd (3:24.32).

The following are the Hamilton girls who placed at State. Aubrey Korst took 3rd in the pole vault (10-06). Mya Winkler took 3rd in the discus (127-06), 3rd in the javelin (124-01), and 5th in the shot put (36-06). And Nadia Bruno took 6th in the 200m (26.92).