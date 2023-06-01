Florence boys track team is Class B runner up

The Florence boys took 2nd at the Class B track & field meet in Butte on May 25-27.

William Wagner had an excellent overall tournament, winning the State Championship in the 400m (50.19). He also took 2nd in the 100m (11.17) and the 200m (22.53), and 3rd in the high jump (6-00). Kyler Harris won the State Champion in the 3200m (9:50.37) and took 4th in the 1600m (4:34.85). Quinn Lue took 4th in the High Jump (5-10). The 4x100m relay team of Riley Reeves, Isaac Bates, Logan Williams, and William Wagner took 4th (44.69). And the 4x400m relay team of Pat Duchien, Riley Reeves, Isaac Bates, and William Wagner took 4th (3:34.94). For the Florence girls, Trista Williams took 5th in the shot put (36-01.75).