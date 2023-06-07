Estate Sale – Missoula

Better Than a Moving Sale – Everything is Sportsman Haven. 4470 Scott Allen Drive(lower Miller Creek to Linda Vista, left on Scott Allen Dr.) June 8- 10-4 (prices firm), 6-9—10 to 3 (dealing), 6-10—10 to 1 (everything ½ price or offer). Beautiful oak dining table & chairs, 6 Monte Dolack prints, love seat, kitchen everything, bedding, end table, sofa table, household decor, dolls, holiday everything, patio items, desk, garden tools, art supplies, foosball table, fishing poles+, skis, 1 man pontoon boat, Yakim Rocket Box car top carrier, tools, ladders, mobile wood rack w/wood, 6 items are “Buy it Now or Bid” & SO much more! NO Earlies, CASH.
Leave a Reply