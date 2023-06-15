Corvallis’s Huls named coach of the year

by Scott Sacry

Corvallis’s track coach Spencer Huls was named the Coach of the Year for Class A girls track and Class A boys track by the Montana Coaches Association. Both the Corvallis boys and girls track teams were the 2023 Class A State Champions.

“Coach Huls has high expectations for his team and individuals each year. He is very dedicated and puts in time with his athletes year round,” said Corvallis’s AD Tyson Tucker. “He is surrounded by high quality assistant coaches and he puts a lot of work into the facility so that it is something our kids and community can be proud of. He strives for Corvallis to have the best track program in the state each year and he expects nothing less from his coaches and athletes.”

Huls will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony on July 27 at Great Falls CMR.