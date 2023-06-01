Class C track results

by Scott Sacry

The Class C State Track & Field meet was in Laurel on May 25-27. The Darby boys finished in 6th overall. Darby’s William Martin had an excellent meet. Martin finished 2nd in the 200m (22.92), 2nd in the 300m hurdles (40.07), and 3rd in the 110m hurdles (15.79). Darby’s 4x400m relay team of McCoy Townsend, Cullen Duggan, William Martin, and Peyton Ehmann took 3rd (3:32.32). Darby’s Lily Adair took 3rd in the 1600m (5:24.11) and 4th in the 3200m (11:50.77).

For Victor, freshman Mylia Fowler took 6th in the 100m (13.27).