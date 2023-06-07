Class B/C Softball All-Conference & All-State selections

The Florence girls softball team had another successful season, winning Divisionals and qualifying for State. As such, the following Florence players were honored with post-season awards:

Rylee Yeoman – All-State & 1st Team All-Conference

Maggie Schneiter – All-State & 1st Team All-Conference

Ava Philbrick – 2nd Team All-Conference

Olivia Coulter – 2nd Team All-Conference

The Florence girls ended their season at State in Anaconda on May 25-27. Both of their games were close, but they lost both. In their first game, they fell behind Huntley Project 0-5 after the first inning, then rallied with 6 runs in the bottom of the 7th, but fell just short, losing 8-9. Olivia Coulter went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Taylor Pyette went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Ava Philbrick went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs. In the next game, Florence fell to Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 2-5.