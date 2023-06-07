Class A Softball All-Conference & All-State named

The 2023 Southwest A Softball All-Conference & All-State Teams were announced and many Bitterroot Valley athletes were honored.
For Corvallis:
Kaitlin McCartney – All State & 1st Team All-Conference
Emma Cashell – 2nd Team All-Conference
Jadyn Greenwood – 2nd Team All-Conference
For Hamilton:
Cierra Cole – All State & 1st Team All-Conference
Addison Flynn – 1st Team All-Conference
Mariah Johnson – 2nd Team All-Conference
Thea Jackson – Honorable Mention All-Conference
For Stevensville:
Sophie Berning – All State & 1st Team All-Conference
Jaidan Oyler – 2nd Team All-Conference
Lilly Newsom – Honorable Mention All-Conference
Morgan Yeager – Honorable Mention All-Conference
The softball teams of Corvallis and Hamilton ended their season in the Class A State Softball Tournament in Belgrade on May 25-27. The Hamilton girls won one game and lost two, while Corvallis lost both their games. Hamilton defeated Hardin 7-5 in their first game. Then lost to Columbia Falls 3-16. In their final game they lost to Lewistown 5-13.
Corvallis lost their first game to Laurel 3-9. Then in their second game they were defeated 6-23 by Frenchtown.
