Class A Softball All-Conference & All-State named

The 2023 Southwest A Softball All-Conference & All-State Teams were announced and many Bitterroot Valley athletes were honored.

For Corvallis:

Kaitlin McCartney – All State & 1st Team All-Conference

Emma Cashell – 2nd Team All-Conference

Jadyn Greenwood – 2nd Team All-Conference

For Hamilton:

Cierra Cole – All State & 1st Team All-Conference

Addison Flynn – 1st Team All-Conference

Mariah Johnson – 2nd Team All-Conference

Thea Jackson – Honorable Mention All-Conference

For Stevensville:

Sophie Berning – All State & 1st Team All-Conference

Jaidan Oyler – 2nd Team All-Conference

Lilly Newsom – Honorable Mention All-Conference

Morgan Yeager – Honorable Mention All-Conference

The softball teams of Corvallis and Hamilton ended their season in the Class A State Softball Tournament in Belgrade on May 25-27. The Hamilton girls won one game and lost two, while Corvallis lost both their games. Hamilton defeated Hardin 7-5 in their first game. Then lost to Columbia Falls 3-16. In their final game they lost to Lewistown 5-13.

Corvallis lost their first game to Laurel 3-9. Then in their second game they were defeated 6-23 by Frenchtown.